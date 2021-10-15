Greendale offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Greenfield with an all-around effort during this 31-7 victory for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 15.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on October 1, Greendale faced off against Greenfield Whitnall and Greenfield took on Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran on October 1 at Greenfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

