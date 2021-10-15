Sussex Hamilton found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Brookfield East 35-28 at Sussex Hamilton High on October 15 in Wisconsin football action.

In recent action on October 1, Sussex Hamilton faced off against Brookfield Central and Brookfield East took on Menomonee Falls on October 1 at Brookfield East High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Chargers’ upper-hand showed as they carried a 35-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sussex Hamilton’s offense moved to a 20-7 lead over Brookfield East at halftime.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.