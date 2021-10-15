A stalwart defense refused to yield as Jefferson shutout East Troy 42-0 in Wisconsin high school football action on October 15.

Suffocating defense didn’t allow points on either side in the final quarter.

Jefferson’s power showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles’ offense breathed fire to a 35-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

The Eagles opened with a 21-0 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.

Recently on October 1 , East Troy squared up on Madison Edgewood in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.