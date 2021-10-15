Saddled up and ready to go, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Co-Op spurred past Racine William Horlick 31-20 on October 15 in Wisconsin football.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

