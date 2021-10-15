Oak Creek stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 57-19 win over Kenosha Tremper in Wisconsin high school football on October 15.

Oak Creek jumped on top over Kenosha Tremper 44-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The first quarter gave Oak Creek a 24-6 lead over Kenosha Tremper.

