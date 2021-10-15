Wales Kettle Moraine jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 63-21 win over Waukesha South on October 15 in Wisconsin football action.

In recent action on October 1, Wales Kettle Moraine faced off against Waukesha North and Waukesha South took on Hartland Arrowhead on October 1 at Hartland Arrowhead High School. For more, click here.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

Wales Kettle Moraine’s domination showed as it carried a 56-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lasers’ offense struck to a 49-0 lead over the Blackshirts at halftime.

Wales Kettle Moraine opened with a 35-0 advantage over Waukesha South through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.