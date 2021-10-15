Dominating defense was the calling card of Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday as it blanked Waupun Area 55-0 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s control showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s offense took charge to a 27-0 lead over Waupun Area at the intermission.

The Chargers opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.

