Milwaukee Marquette University’s river of points eventually washed away West Allis Nathan Hale in a 62-35 offensive cavalcade in Wisconsin high school football action on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Milwaukee Marquette University faced off against Waukesha Catholic Memorial and West Allis Nathan Hale took on Germantown on October 1 at West Allis Nathan Hale High School. Click here for a recap

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Hilltoppers and the Huskies were both scoreless.

