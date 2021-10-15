New Berlin Eisenhower charged Wauwatosa East and collected a 40-24 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 15.

The Lions’ command showed as they carried a 34-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lions’ offense roared to a 34-0 lead over the Red Raiders at the intermission.

The Lions darted in front of the Red Raiders 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on October 1, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Wauwatosa West and Wauwatosa East took on New Berlin West on October 1 at New Berlin West High School.

