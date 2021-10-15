Riding a wave of production, Mequon Homestead dunked Glendale Nicolet 35-20 on October 15 in Wisconsin football.

In recent action on October 1, Glendale Nicolet faced off against Slinger and Mequon Homestead took on Hartford on October 1 at Hartford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Mequon Homestead moved over Glendale Nicolet when the fourth quarter began 28-20.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Highlanders opened with a 21-13 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.