A sigh of relief filled the air in Fredonia Ozaukee’s locker room after Friday’s 31-22 win against Howards Grove in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Fredonia Ozaukee authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Howards Grove in the first and fourth quarters.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-22 lead over the Tigers.

Recently on October 1 , Fredonia Ozaukee squared up on Random Lake in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.