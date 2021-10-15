Village of Pewaukee corralled Milwaukee Lutheran’s offense and never let go to fuel a 49-0 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

No points meant no hope for Milwaukee Lutheran as it could not cut into its deficit in the third and fourth quarters.

The Pirates’ offense stomped on to a 49-0 lead over the Red Knights at the intermission.

The Pirates drew first blood by forging a 35-0 margin over the Red Knights after the first quarter.

