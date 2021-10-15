Port Washington dominated from start to finish in a resounding 34-13 win over Kewaskum in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Port Washington’s command showed as it carried a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Port Washington’s offense jumped on top to a 28-7 lead over Kewaskum at halftime.

Port Washington jumped in front of Kewaskum 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

