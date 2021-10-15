It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Racine Park wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 42-34 over Kenosha Indian Trail high school and for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 15.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

