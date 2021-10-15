Kiel took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Manitowoc Roncalli 56-8 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Raiders’ offense thundered to a 42-0 lead over the Jets at the intermission.

The Raiders opened with a 21-0 advantage over the Jets through the first quarter.

