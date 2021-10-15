Greendale Martin Luther showered the scoreboard with points to drown Milwaukee St. Thomas More 33-7 at Milwaukee St. Thomas More High on October 15 in Wisconsin football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

Recently on October 1 , Greendale Martin Luther squared up on Brown Deer in a football game . For more, click here.

