Somers Shoreland Lutheran had no answers as Hartland Lake Country Lutheran roared to a 56-6 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

In recent action on October 1, Somers Shoreland Lutheran faced off against St Francis and Hartland Lake Country Lutheran took on University School of Milwaukee on October 1 at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.