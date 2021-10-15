South Milwaukee controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 34-12 victory over Shorewood Shore/Mess for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, South Milwaukee faced off against Grafton and Shorewood Shore/Mess took on Cudahy on October 1 at Cudahy High School.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as South Milwaukee and Shorewood Shore/Mess were both scoreless.

