Oshkosh Lourdes’ defense throttled Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military, resulting in a shutout win 43-0 in Wisconsin high school football action on October 15.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Oshkosh Lourdes and Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.