Muskego rolled past Waukesha North for a comfortable 56-7 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Waukesha North squared up on Wales Kettle Moraine in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Muskego stomped on over Waukesha North 49-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

Muskego’s offense thundered to a 42-7 lead over Waukesha North at halftime.

Muskego drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Waukesha North after the first quarter.

