Mukwonago broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Waukesha West 35-33 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 15.

The Wolverines turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Indians put the game on ice.

Mukwonago broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over Waukesha West.

The Wolverines took a 21-14 lead over the Indians heading to the intermission locker room.

Tough to find an edge early, the Indians and the Wolverines fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

