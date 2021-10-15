Dominating defense was the calling card of Wauwatosa West on Friday as it blanked New Berlin West 54-0 in Wisconsin high school football on October 15.

Wauwatosa West’s reign showed as it carried a 40-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 32-0 intermission score.

The Trojans took charge in front of the Vikings 32-0 to begin the second quarter.

