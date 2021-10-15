Whitefish Bay poked just enough holes in Slinger’s defense to garner a taut 21-14 victory in Wisconsin high school football on October 15.

Suffocating defense didn’t allow points on either side in the second and final quarters.

Whitefish Bay drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Slinger after the first quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Whitefish Bay faced off against Cedarburg and Slinger took on Glendale Nicolet on October 1 at Slinger High School. For a full recap, click here.

