St. Francis’ river of points eventually washed away Milwaukee St. Anthony in a 58-20 offensive cavalcade in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 15.

In recent action on December 4, St Francis faced off against Cudahy and Milwaukee St Anthony took on Williams Bay Faith Christian on December 2 at Milwaukee St Anthony High School. Click here for a recap

