New Berlin West dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 88-41 victory over Milwaukee Ronald Reagan in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 15.

In recent action on January 7, New Berlin West faced off against Milwaukee Pius XI and Milwaukee Ronald Reagan took on Milwaukee Hope on January 5 at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan High School. For a full recap, click here.

