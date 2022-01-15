Brookfield Central notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Racine William Horlick 57-47 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 15.

In recent action on January 4, Brookfield Central faced off against Milwaukee Marquette University and Racine William Horlick took on Racine Park on January 4 at Racine Park High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.