Hartland Lake Country Lutheran didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Waukesha South 79-71 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on January 15.

The Lightning’s shooting jumped to a 79-71 lead over the Blackshirts at the half.

The Blackshirts authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lightning 30-28 at the end of the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.