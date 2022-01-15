Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran posted a tight 86-78 win over Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran in Wisconsin boys basketball on January 15.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran broke in front at the beginning of the fourth half with an 86-78 lead over Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran.

A halftime tie at 73-73 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The first half gave the Chargers a 44-30 lead over the Warriors.

