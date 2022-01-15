Kenosha St. Joseph knocked off Whitefish Bay Dominican 86-77 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 15.

Kenosha St. Joseph’s offense jumped to an 86-77 lead over Whitefish Bay Dominican at halftime.

The Knights showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 64-54 advantage over the Lancers as the first half ended.

Recently on January 8 , Kenosha St Joseph squared up on Mequon Homestead in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.