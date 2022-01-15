Milwaukee Academy Of Science didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Kiel 57-51 on January 15 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

Milwaukee Academy Of Science opened a small 55-51 gap over Kiel at the intermission.

The Raiders authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Novas 46-44 at the end of the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.