Union Grove edged Racine Lutheran in a close 56-52 encounter in Wisconsin boys basketball action on January 15.

The Broncos’ shooting jumped to a 56-52 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

The Broncos moved in front of the Crusaders 28-22 to begin the second half.

Recently on January 7 , Union Grove squared up on Burlington in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

