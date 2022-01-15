Milwaukee Pius XI controlled the action to earn a strong 92-62 win against Racine Park in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 7, Milwaukee Pius XI faced off against New Berlin West and Racine Park took on Kenosha Tremper on January 7 at Kenosha Tremper High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

