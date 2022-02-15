Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran tipped and eventually toppled Winneconne 85-67 at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran on February 15 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 9 , Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran squared up on University School of Milwaukee in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran opened with a 39-28 advantage over Winneconne through the first half.

The Chargers’ offense jumped on top to an 85-67 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

