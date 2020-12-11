Bring your clothes and move into this charming furnished 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch. Bright and sunny kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertop. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout. The barn door closets in 2 of the bedrooms give you an ultra-modern feel. The basement features a rec room with color-changing LED lights with built-in Bluetooth speakers and plenty of extra room to add a shop, artist studio, playroom, office, schoolroom, etc. Fenced backyard with a 1.5 car garage and cement parking pad on the side and rear of the garage. Lots of room to park your boat, trailer, and snowmobiles. Over 1,200 sq ft of living space. Stove, Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer included! Seller is licensed in WI & IL. Call Jim Loftus Vantage Realty at 312-213-1797