The 156th Annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony will take place in Rochester, Wisconsin on May 30. The parade will kick off at 1:30 p.m. at the Rochester Fire Department, 31020 Academy Road with the ceremony immediately following the parade at Pioneer Park, 101 S. Front St.

Those who are in the Memorial Day parade should line up at 1 p.m. in their assigned spots. The parade route will follow east along Academy Road, north on South State Street, east on Main Street, and finishes at Pioneer Park.

Memorial Day Ceremony

79th speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly Robin J. Vos will act as Master of the Ceremony and will open with a welcoming address. Cub Scout Troop 372 and American Allegiance Post 20 will be presenting the colors.

The Pledge of Allegiance, which will include audience participation, will also be led by Troop 372. Kevin Kennelly will have the honor of singing the National Anthem. Reverend Ray from the First Congregational Church of Rochester will give the Invocation. The ceremony will also include the Tripoli Scottish Highlanders singing Amazing Grace.

Two members of the United States Military will serve as speakers at the event. Sergeant Jim Cairo of the US Army will be the first speaker. Master Sergeant Kathleen M. Elliott of the US Air Force will be the event’s second speaker.

The ceremony will continue with attendees singing Battle Hymn of the Republic as Elizabeth Wellner leads. American Legion Post 20 will be involved in the Salute, Lowering of the Wreath Ceremony, Taps, and the Flag Folding Ceremony. The event will wrap up with Vos giving closing remarks and Elizabeth Wellner singing the final tune, God Bless America.

