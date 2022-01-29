MILWAUKEE, WI – The following students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Kendra Boyer , of Burlington, a sophomore at WLC. Boyer is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.

, of Burlington, a sophomore at WLC. Boyer is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School. Benjamin Hornak , of Racine, a freshman at WLC. Hornak is a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School.

, of Racine, a freshman at WLC. Hornak is a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School. Camille Juga , of Mt Pleasant, a freshman at WLC. Juga is a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School.

, of Mt Pleasant, a freshman at WLC. Juga is a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School. Bradley Bosak , of Racine, a senior at WLC. Bosak is a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School.

, of Racine, a senior at WLC. Bosak is a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School. Dylan Chirigotis , of Racine, a senior at WLC. Chirigotis is a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School.

, of Racine, a senior at WLC. Chirigotis is a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School. Julia Faught , of Burlington, a freshman at WLC. Faught is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

, of Burlington, a freshman at WLC. Faught is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School. Anna Salfer , of Elmwood Park, a freshman at WLC. Salfer is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

, of Elmwood Park, a freshman at WLC. Salfer is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School. Lindsey Zilisch , of Mt Pleasant, a freshman at WLC. Zilisch is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

, of Mt Pleasant, a freshman at WLC. Zilisch is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School. Kayla Pagel , of Waterford, a junior at WLC. Pagel is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

, of Waterford, a junior at WLC. Pagel is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School. Thomas Wojciechowski , of Racine, a junior at WLC. Wojciechowski is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

, of Racine, a junior at WLC. Wojciechowski is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School. Christian Lee , of Mt Pleasant, a senior at WLC. Lee is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

, of Mt Pleasant, a senior at WLC. Lee is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School. Travis Yakich , of Caledonia, a senior at WLC. Yakich is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

, of Caledonia, a senior at WLC. Yakich is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School. Sydni Haubrich , of Racine, a sophomore at WLC. Haubrich is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

, of Racine, a sophomore at WLC. Haubrich is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School. Brooke Dir , of Sturtevant, a senior at WLC. Dir is a graduate of Union Grove High School.

, of Sturtevant, a senior at WLC. Dir is a graduate of Union Grove High School. Bryce Beckley , of Waterford, a freshman at WLC. Beckley is a graduate of Waterford Union High School.

, of Waterford, a freshman at WLC. Beckley is a graduate of Waterford Union High School. Grace Weide, of Waterford, a junior at WLC. Weide is a graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran High School.

About Wisconsin Lutheran College

Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Lutheran College, which prepares students for lives of Christian leadership, is recognized for its academic excellence and superior student experience. Caring, Christian faculty work directly with students, who benefit from numerous research, service, and co-curricular opportunities designed to enhance academic and spiritual growth.

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned! You all make your hometowns proud. See our Community Section for more great local happenings. Subscribe to stay informed with local news.