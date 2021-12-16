Impressive was a ready adjective for West Allis Central’s 83-57 throttling of Milwaukee Lutheran in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 16.

West Allis Central’s shooting stomped on to an 83-57 lead over Milwaukee Lutheran at halftime.

The Bulldogs opened with a 36-29 advantage over the Red Knights through the first half.

In recent action on December 11, West Allis Central faced off against Milwaukee Bay View and Milwaukee Lutheran took on Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran on December 7 at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.