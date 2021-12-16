A sigh of relief filled the air in Fredonia Ozaukee’s locker room after Thursday’s 72-63 win against Kohler in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 16.

In recent action on December 7, Kohler faced off against Manitowoc Lutheran and Fredonia Ozaukee took on Neenah St Mary Catholic on December 3 at Neenah St Mary Catholic. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.