A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Village of Pewaukee nabbed it to nudge past Greenfield 75-66 on February 16 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

In recent action on February 11, Greenfield faced off against South Milwaukee and Village of Pewaukee took on New Berlin Eisenhower on February 8 at New Berlin Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.