Early action on the scoreboard pushed Kenosha Bradford to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Kenosha Indian Trail high school and 63-56 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 12, Kenosha Bradford faced off against Union Grove and Kenosha Indian Trail High School and took on Oak Creek on February 4 at Kenosha Indian Trail High School and Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.