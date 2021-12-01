Racine, Wis. – This Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., the 16th Street Studios will be hosting its 25th Anniversary Open House. Come celebrate 25 years of dreaming, creating, career-building, and growth in the artist community of Racine while you shop for unique holiday gifts that are sure to dazzle. Admission is free.

Touted as the “best-kept secret in Racine,” 16th Street Studios is located in the Racine Arts & Business Center, a 550,000-square-foot mixed-use industrial building at 1405 16th St.

“Each December, 16th Street Studios’ artists open their doors to the public. The annual free, family-friendly event is a great place to start holiday shopping with unique gifts created by local artists and artisans,” said a Studio spokesperson in a news release. “Art lovers are invited to tour their studios, learn about their craft, and purchase paintings, drawings, collage, pottery, photographs, and more. Each studio is a unique reflection of the artist’s passion and style. And several artists are award-winning regionally, nationally, and internationally.” Image Courtesy 16th Street Studios

Participating artists can be viewed on the Racine Arts & Business Center website.

While there, make sure to visit Gallery on 16th to take in the newly-installed 2021 exhibit that gives an overview of resident artists’ works. A new addition to the Open House this year will be one of culinary art. Dragon Pit BBQ Chef Emerson Holliday will be serving his crowd-pleasing barbecue in the second-floor cafe.

In addition to shopping, food and visiting the gallery, the “Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit” is a must-see. A Studio spokesperson explained that “visitors can learn about the role the Business Center has played in developing some of the city’s iconic industries and companies. The Racine Arts and Business Center is the oldest business incubator in the United States. The Cream City brick complex was constructed around 1865. In 1995, Artists began occupying space in studios that boast exposed brick and beams, along with large windows.”

Free parking is available on the street and in the east and west lots. The Studio entrance is located on the north side of the building through either of the two doors with canopies. Greeters will be posted at the entrances to provide maps and assist with questions.

Please note that COVID-19 safety measures are in place and masks are required everywhere within the Center, except for the second-floor cafeteria. For more information, please visit Racine Arts & Business Center online or call (262) 637-3958.