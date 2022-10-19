RACINE — A 17-year-old boy allegedly led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in his arrest and a broken leg for his passenger.

Elijah Huelsbeck, of Racine, was charged as an adult Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of fleeing an officer resulting in great bodily harm, two misdemeanor counts of obstruction, and one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 14-1/2 years in prison or $46,000 in fines.

Criminal complaint: traffic stop turns into police chase

According to the criminal complaint, officers on Sunday, Oct. 16, attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen at gunpoint on Oct. 15 from Kenosha. The driver—later identified as Huelsbeck—led police on a chase through residential neighborhoods and westbound on Spring Street at speeds that reached 85 miles per hour.

Huelsbeck fled the vehicle when he hit the curb at Spring and Domanik Drive and the car came to a stop. His passenger had a broken leg and told police it was the result of him trying to jump out of the car before it came to a stop and hitting it on a sign. The boy was transported to the hospital where he shouted his gang affiliation and threw up hand signs, the complaint reads.

According to the criminal complaint, Huelsbeck was found on Domanik Drive and denied he was driving a car or was involved in an accident. He gave police a fake name for himself and his parents, but when he was transported to Racine County Jail, staff recognized him. A gun was also found near where the car came to a stop.

Huelsbeck was assigned a $30,000 cash bond and ordered to not have any contact with the boy who broke his leg. He will next be in court on Oct. 26 for his preliminary hearing.

