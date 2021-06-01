RACINE, WI – A 17-year-old boy shot on Erie Street Sunday, May 31 is in serious but stable condition.

Few details have been released by the Racine Police Department as they continue to investigate the incident, according to a statement released by department officials this morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 11:55 p.m. where they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Rescue personnel from the Racine Fire Department transported the boy to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

No suspects are currently in custody for the shooting. We’ll update the story as we get more information.