RACINE ⏤ The Racine County District Attorney’s office has leveled multiple charges against a teenager in connection with a Dec. 8 shots fired call on the city’s north side.

Daquan T. McCray, 17, of Racine, faces counts of:

Possession of a firearm by a felon;

First-degree recklessly endangering safety;

And possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

The DA’s office also charged McCray with disorderly conduct and five counts of felony bail jumping.

He was in custody in the Racine County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police responded to St. Clair and Hagerer streets on Dec. 8 for a shots fired complaint.

There, officers interviewed a resident who reported hearing about eight gunshots at about 10:13 p.m.

Surveillance video shared by the resident showed five Black men turning the corner on Hagerer Street as a dark sedan approached from the east and stopped short of the intersection.

The footage shows one of the men holding a pistol and taking cover behind a parked blue Dodge. Three of the men appeared startled and ran southbound on St. Clair.

A fourth person is seen firing several shots at the sedan.

Seconds after the initial volley of shots are fired, the male hiding behind the Dodge ran eastbound on Hagerer, firing several shots over his shoulder in the process.

The dark sedan then fled westbound on Hagerer at a high rate of speed.

Shots strike black Pontiac

Police investigators found that four of the shots hit a black Pontiac parked facing eastbound just east of the intersection on the passenger side.

Two rounds also struck the hood of a blue Dodge parked east of the Pontiac. Police recovered three .45 caliber rounds, one 9mm round and six 5.7 x 28mm rounds on the sidewalk and in the yard of a residence.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance video from nearby High Street Foods that showed all five individuals, according to the complaint. Two suspects shown in the video had “distinct clothing and shoes,” the complaint stated. Police used Racine County Jail booking photographs to identify McCray as the individual who stood on the sidewalk near the corner of Hagerer and St. Clair, fired shots from a handgun and fled southbound.

Officers used the same method to identify a co-defendant, Christopher Pegues, 18, of Racine. Police identified Pegues as the individual who hid behind the Dodge and fired shots from a handgun while running eastbound down Hagerer.

Initial appearances

According to online court records, McCray made an initial appearance on Monday where the court set his cash bond at $25,000.

He will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7, 2021.

Pegues made his initial appearance on Dec. 11 where the court set his cash bond at $10,000, according to online court records.

The DA’s office charged him with:

Possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony;

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety;

Disorderly conduct;

Possession of THC;

And four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

Rating: 1 out of 5.

Also in the News Kenosha County officials working on local COVID-19 vaccine distribution KENOSHA COUNTY ⏤ On Tuesday, county officials announced plans for the first phase of local distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, which began nationally Monday. However, the general public can expect to have to wait to receive the vaccine until the second or third quarter of 2021. Collaborative effort The county’s Tuesday announcement stated the county […] Police and Fire Commission discusses, makes some changes to recruitment practices KENOSHA ⏤At its Tuesday morning meeting, the Police and Fire Commission reviewed possible changes to the city’s recruitment processes, specifically new-hire written tests. During the meeting, Samantha Thorstad, HR analyst for the city, recommended doing away with the written test portion of the recruitment process. ‘Could mean some bias in the test’ “The commission sets […] How To Successfully Manage an Online Business With the pandemic that we currently face, most businesses have created an online portal where consumers can still buy from them even during lockdowns. Some of these online businesses are doing great, while some were not so fortunate. If you are one of these businesses struggling to keep up with your competition that has a […]