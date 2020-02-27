TWO-FAMILY MOTIVATED SELLER! PRICE RECENTLY REDUCED! Who wants to live steps away from Lake Michigan? Historic district two-family with 3,280 total sq. ft. BEAUTIFUL OWNER OCCUPIED PROPERTY. Let the upper tenant help pay your mortgage! 9.7′ ceilings, extra-tall windows, Lake Michigan views throughout. Walking distance to downtown activities, shopping, and dining. The lower unit has 2 bedrooms with a 3rd bedroom option. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and newer windows & 1/2 bath. The upper unit has carpet over wood floors, updated kitchen, architecture, and balcony with lake views. Large fenced yard with garage and extra parking. Separate utilities and laundry hookups. MUST SEE!



Price is $209,999.

