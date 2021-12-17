Village of Pewaukee took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Greendale 96-61 on December 17 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

The Pirates fought to a 96-61 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Village of Pewaukee made the first move by forging a 51-29 margin over Greendale after the first half.

