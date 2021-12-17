The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Germantown didn’t mind, dispatching Milwaukee Marquette University 64-61 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

The Warhawks made the first move by forging a 29-21 margin over the Hilltoppers after the first half.

