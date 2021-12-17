Muskego poked just enough holes in Oconomowoc’s defense to garner a taut 63-62 victory in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 17.

In recent action on December 7, Muskego faced off against New Berlin West and Oconomowoc took on Mukwonago on December 10 at Oconomowoc High School. Click here for a recap

