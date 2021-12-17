Kenosha St. Joseph handed Wind Point The Prairie a tough 65-49 loss at Wind Point The Prairie High on December 17 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 10, Wind Point The Prairie faced off against Whitefish Bay Dominican and Kenosha St Joseph took on Salem Westosha Central on December 11 at Salem Westosha Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.