Wauwatosa West wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 65-63 victory over Sussex Hamilton during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 10, Wauwatosa West faced off against Wauwatosa East and Sussex Hamilton took on Menomonee Falls on December 10 at Sussex Hamilton High School. For more, click here.

The Trojans’ offense moved to a 56-53 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

Wauwatosa West made the first move by forging a 41-34 margin over Sussex Hamilton after the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.